Trump, Harris-Inspired Cryptos Crack Ahead Of Election Day—Coin Parodying Vice President Still Up Over 50% This Week

PolitiFi tokens themed around Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were getting dumped ahead of the Tuesday presidential elections.

What happened: Maga, the largest Trump-inspired coin, dropped 0.5% over the last 24 hours, while Maga Hat crashed over 16% in this period, according to CoinGecko.

Doland Tremp, parodying the former president's name, also tanked over 6%.

Meanwhile, coins mimicking Vice President Kamala Harris weren't spared either, with Kamala Horris, the largest of all Harris-themed tokens in terms of market cap, slipping 9%.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:50 p.m. EDT) Maga (TRUMP) -0.5% $3.45 Maga Hat (MAGA) -16.6% $0.0001772 Doland Tremp (TREMP) -6.4% $0.2942 Kamala Horris (KAMA) -9.6% $0.0123 Kumala Herris (MAWA) -0.6% $0.003158

That said, on a weekly timeframe, KAMA was the clear winner, soaring 58% while most Trump-themed tokens bled heavily.

PolitiFi tokens have been a rage this election year. As the name suggests, these tokens incorporate political themes and campaigns into the cryptocurrency realm.

TRUMP, rooted in Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement, has been the biggest beneficiary, surging an astounding 1171% year-to-date. KAMA, on the other hand, has fallen 62% this year.

See Also: Polymarket Whale Dumps $3M Bet On Trump After Legendary Trader Advises Caution: ‘Recommend Against Leverage And Reckless Gambling’

Why It Matters: These moves come as both presidential candidates gear up for the ultimate fight on Tuesday.

Betting platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi are leaning toward a Trump win, though the GOP nominee's odds fell drastically over the weekend.

Election polls, however, painted a tighter race, with a new Emerson College election poll showing the two candidates deadlocked at 49%.

A new Morning Consult poll of likely voters showed Harris maintaining a slender two-point lead over Trump.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: