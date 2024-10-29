Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Explode Over 10%: Is This The Mother Of All Bull Market Rallies?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD surged, riding Bitcoin's BTC/USD upward momentum past $72,000.
What Happened: Coinmarketcap data shows meme coins nearing a $71 billion market cap, up 14.6% over 24 hours. Market optimism follows rising election odds for Donald Trump, with top meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe PEPE/USD all seeing strong gains. Dogecoin gained further traction after Elon Musk's recent nod to DOGE at a Trump rally.
Meanwhile, Shiba Inu's 24-hour burn rate spiked 436%, removing 52.3 million coins from circulation, driving prices higher.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market cap
|24-hour trend
|30-Day Trend
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1766
|$25.9 billion
|+17.3%
|+39.2%
|Shiba Inu DOGE/USD
|$0.00001933
|$11.4 billion
|+12.4%
|Relatively flat
Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Dogecoin large transaction volume increasing by 121.7% and daily active addresses spiking by 86.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 385 to 895 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 636.4%.
On the other hand, Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 341.3%, while transactions greater than $100,000 rose to 170 from 44 in single day.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader World Of Charts noted Shiba Inu's 50% recent gain and suggested another potential 2x rise if it breaks out of a descending broadening wedge.
Meanwhile, trader Daink sees Dogecoin on a path toward new highs, with TheCrowtrades dubbing DOGE the cycle's "obvious play."
What's Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Image: Shutterstock
