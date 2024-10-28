Emory University Follows Tesla, Block And PayPal With $16M Bitcoin Investment

Emory University has disclosed a $16 million investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC, placing it among the first higher education institutions to dive into Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.

This move follows a trend set by corporate giants like Tesla, Block Inc. (formerly Square) and PayPal, which have each added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years.

The university's recent SEC filing shows it has acquired about 2.7 million shares in the Grayscale trust, underscoring growing institutional interest in digital assets.

Like Tesla's notable $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase in 2021—partially sold later to stabilize holdings—Emory's investment signals confidence in the cryptocurrency's potential as an alternative asset class.

Block Inc., another big player in the corporate Bitcoin space, invested $50 million in 2020 and added $170 million more in 2021, further validating Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

Emory's decision to invest directly in Bitcoin ETF shares is notable, as it brings a new level of diversification to the university's endowment strategy, a path yet to be publicly declared by other major universities like Harvard, Yale, or Stanford.

In addition to its Bitcoin stake, Emory also revealed ownership of 4,312 shares of Coinbase COIN, valued at approximately $768,000, marking a comprehensive approach to digital asset investments.

Coinbase also serves as the custodian for Grayscale's Bitcoin assets, creating a synergy in Emory's portfolio as it branches into digital finance.

Emory's announcement comes amid heightened inflows in Bitcoin ETFs.

The spot Bitcoin ETF market has seen significant growth, with over $188 million in new funds this year alone, largely led by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT and Bitwise's Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITB.

