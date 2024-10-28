Trump-Themed Meme Coins 'Ripping Higher' With Gains Of Over 20%, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Sidelined

Trump-themed tokens like Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD, MAGA Hat MAGA/USD and Donald Tremp TREMP/USD are rallying in light of Donald Trump‘s surging election odds.

What Happened: Coinmarketcap data shows political meme coins approaching a total market capitalization of $700 million, up 11% over the past 24 hours. Trump-themed and US-themed meme coins have outperformed the wider market. Trump currently holds a 66.1% chance of winning, with Kamala Harris trailing at 33.9%, according to Polymarket traders.

Cryptocurrency Price Market cap 24-hour trend 30-Day Trend Maga TRUMP/USD $4.56 $210.2 million +24.5% +78.7% MAGA Hat MAGA/USD $0.0002224 $91.4 million +25.2% +220.9% Donald Tremp TREMP/USD $0.381 $38.2 million +22.8% +131.1% American coin USA/USD $0.0 5 2811 $32.9 million +34.9% +359%

Trader Notes: Sistine Research tweeted about TRUMP's rise.

And so it begins.. pic.twitter.com/ZJTeSi1FQW — Sistine Research (@sistineresearch) October 28, 2024

Atlas Tradez praised the breakout momentum for American coin USA/USD, predicting, "Expecting a similar repricing in multiples and speed on this breakout."

Coin Milo, a MAGA token holder, expressed enthusiasm for its price action and expects it to go higher.

Davie Satoshi pointed out bullish technical indicators for MAGA and predicted, "We should see a series of green candles if we break through the resistance."

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

