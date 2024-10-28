Trump-Themed Meme Coins 'Ripping Higher' With Gains Of Over 20%, Leaving Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Sidelined

Trump-themed tokens like Maga Memecoin TRUMP/USD, MAGA Hat MAGA/USD and Donald Tremp TREMP/USD are rallying in light of Donald Trump‘s surging election odds.
What Happened: Coinmarketcap data shows political meme coins approaching a total market capitalization of $700 million, up 11% over the past 24 hours. Trump-themed and US-themed meme coins have outperformed the wider market. Trump currently holds a 66.1% chance of winning, with Kamala Harris trailing at 33.9%, according to Polymarket traders.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market cap
|24-hour trend
|30-Day Trend
|Maga TRUMP/USD
|$4.56
|$210.2 million
|+24.5%
|+78.7%
|MAGA Hat MAGA/USD
|$0.0002224
|$91.4 million
|+25.2%
|+220.9%
|Donald Tremp TREMP/USD
|$0.381
|$38.2 million
|+22.8%
|+131.1%
|American coin USA/USD
|$0.052811
|$32.9 million
|+34.9%
|+359%
Also Read: Trader Shares 3-Point Strategy To Win With Meme Coins—Here’s Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Come In
Trader Notes: Sistine Research tweeted about TRUMP's rise.
Atlas Tradez praised the breakout momentum for American coin USA/USD, predicting, "Expecting a similar repricing in multiples and speed on this breakout."
Coin Milo, a MAGA token holder, expressed enthusiasm for its price action and expects it to go higher.
Davie Satoshi pointed out bullish technical indicators for MAGA and predicted, "We should see a series of green candles if we break through the resistance."
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
