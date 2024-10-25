Donald Trump's Interview With Joe Rogan Will Likely Mention McDonald's, Trans And Maybe Crypto, Polymarket Traders Speculate

As former President Donald Trump prepares to appear on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Polymarket traders are placing bets on what topics he's most likely to address.

What Happened: Leading the predictions, there is an 80% chance Trump will mention “McDonald’s,’ 64% he will reference “Trans” issues and a 48% likelihood of him referencing “Hitler.”

Another key area of focus for traders is whether Trump will touch on “Crypto/Bitcoin BTC/USD,” with a 33% chance of the topic being raised.

Additionally, there's a 29% probability that Trump will mention the U.S. border 20 or more times during the conversation.

This surge of speculation echoes recent prediction markets surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ Fox News interview with Brett Baier.

Traders had forecast a 14% chance that Harris would mention Trump more than 10 times during her appearance.

Despite the growing attention to cryptocurrency in political circles, Harris was only given a 9% chance of addressing crypto or Bitcoin during her discussion, despite her recent outreach to Black male voters on these issues.

Why It MattersL The focus on Trump's potential talking points reflects the ongoing political polarization as both Trump and Harris make strategic media appearances in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Trump's expected appearance on Joe Rogan's widely listened-to podcast is seen as an opportunity for him to engage with a broader demographic, particularly male voters, who are key to his political base.

Meanwhile, Harris has been making efforts to appeal to conservative voters and those skeptical of Trump by taking on more challenging interviews, including her recent appearance on Fox News, a network not traditionally supportive of Democratic candidates.

The growing role of cryptocurrency in political strategy cannot be overlooked.

Harris' efforts to appeal to new voter bases through discussions on digital assets signal that crypto could become a talking point for major candidates in the 2024 elections.

Similarly, the prediction market's focus on whether Trump will address crypto on the Joe Rogan podcast shows that digital assets are now on the radar for politicians seeking to broaden their appeal.

This intersection between politics and cryptocurrency will take center stage at the upcoming Benzinga Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Image: Shutterstock