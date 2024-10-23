Polymarket Whale Ups Stake To Over $52 Million Betting On Donald Trump To Win The Election, Popular Vote And Battlegrounds States

A Polymarket trader operating under the name Fredi9999, along with related four other accounts, has been placing substantial bets on Donald Trump, sparking major buzz within the trading community.

What Happened: Harry Crane, a Rutgers statistics professor, highlighted the real-time positions of Polymarket's so-called “gigawhale” in his ‘Fredi9999 tracker’. The trader, operating under five different aliases — Fredi9999, PrincessCaro, Theo4, Michie, and RepTrump1 — has been making significant Trump-related bets since the start of October.

These accounts are believed to be controlled by a single entity.

The combined real-time investment of the five accounts totals over $52 million, netting an unrealized profit of $6.395 million at the time of writing. The accounts hold $24.8 million worth of positions betting that Donald Trump will win the electoral college and over $11 million worth of positions that the former President will win the popular vote or that Kamala Harris loses the popular vote.

The remaining positions are bets that Donald Trump will win different battleground states like Pennsylvania or Michigan or that the ex-President will win both the electoral college and the popular vote.

Speculation about their motives abound. The trader could be hedging against potential losses if Trump wins, attempting to manipulate public perception or possibly just be a staunch Trump supporter with access to confidential information, such as internal polls.

In early October, Fredi9999's holdings stood at 7.2 million shares, valued at $6.4 million but quickly skyrocketed to $26 million, raising concerns about possible market manipulation and its influence on public opinion.

Since the trader’s activity ramped up, the price of DJT, a Trump-related asset, has also surged, more than doubling in value in October.

