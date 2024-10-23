Gary Gensler Wishes 'Happy Sweet Sixteen' To Bitcoin Ahead Of Whitepaper Anniversary — SEC Chair Says Decentralized Tech Compatible With Securities Law, But…

SEC Chair Gary Gensler wished Bitcoin BTC/USD a "Happy Sweet Sixteen" ahead of the white paper anniversary.

What happened: During an interview with Bloomberg Technology Tuesday, Gensler said, "This Halloween it will be 16 years since Satoshi Nakamoto wrote that white paper. So happy, sweet 16 in a week."

The Bitcoin Whitepaper, arguably the most important manuscript in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchains, was originally published by the mysterious creator on Oct. 31, 2008.

In response to a query regarding progress in developing regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, the SEC’s top executive stated that decentralized ledger technology and securities laws weren't incompatible and that investors, like those in other markets, deserved to understand the risks associated with them.

"We’ve seen the challenges in this field where a lot of people have lost money. Regular investors have lost money in a field that’s not providing the fundamental disclosure about their projects, about these investment contracts, and these schemes," Gensler added.

Why It Matters: The SEC, led by Gensler, has been increasingly vigilant against cryptocurrency firms, with many high-profile names, including Binance, Ripple Labs, and Coinbase, facing lawsuits in recent years.

Influential cryptocurrency advocates like Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci have been severely critical of Gensler's policies.

Moreover, Republican members of the five-person commission, Mark Uyeda and Hester Peirce, have publicly acknowledged SEC's ‘regulation by enforcement' policy concerning the industry.

Gensler's leadership has also become a hot election issue for the cryptocurrency demographic. Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump promised to fire the SEC Chair if he was voted back to power.

