Bitcoin Enables 'Saving Without Corporate Or Government Exploitation,' Says Industry Expert

Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, one of the companies attending Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, likened blockchain’s potential to the internet's far-reaching impact.

What Happened: In an interview on the When Shift Happens podcast, Horsley said he believes public blockchains have the potential to transform global interactions and organizational structures in the same way the internet reshaped society

He described blockchain as "an apolitical monetary instrument," capable of providing people worldwide with access to digital currencies and decentralized applications, without the interference of governments or corporations.

Horsley emphasized the need for the crypto industry to better communicate its value to mainstream audiences and underscored Bitcoin's BTC/USD role in fostering financial independence and security. He also applauded creative initiatives, such as the NFT project Pudgy Penguins, for making the crypto world more approachable and accessible.

Horsley left Facebook to co-found Bitwise, as he believed platforms like Facebook, Snapchat and Pinterest wouldn’t be as significant in the long term. In contrast, he sees blockchain as a transformative technology that will endure for decades or even centuries since it can provide people with access to reliable digital currencies and applications, free from corporate or governmental control.

Also Read: Bitcoin Is ‘The Simplest Story In Finance,’ Will Climb Regardless Of Election Winner, Says Anthony Pompliano

As blockchain technology integrates more deeply into everyday life, it has the potential to revolutionize areas like digital identity, data ownership and global commerce.

Despite the challenges and reputation issues that crypto faces, such as its association with volatility and speculation, Horsley remains optimistic about its long-term potential. He sees Bitwise as essential in bridging the gap between crypto and traditional investment communities.

What’s Next: The influence of blockchains on global commerce will be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock