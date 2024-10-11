Justin Bieber's 2024 Crypto Returns – Discover How Much The Pop Icon Made On His Ethereum Investment!

Pop icon Justin Bieber has amassed a sizable cryptocurrency portfolio since his foray into the non-fungible token (NFT) arena in 2021.

What happened: A wallet linked to Bieber received over $2 million in Ethereum ETH/USD from an NFT project named InBetweeners, which he used to bag blue-chip collectibles like Bored Apes and Mutant Apes.

Bieber’s wallet continues to retain value, holding around 146.478 Ether as of this writing, worth $353,575 at a per unit price of $2,413.85, as per data from Arkham Intelligence.

Bieber's Ether stash has remained unchanged this year, meaning his portfolio was worth $335,720 on Dec. 31, 2023, at a market price of $2,291.95.

Consequently, the music sensation has earned a return of $17,854 on Ether this year, equating to 5.3%.

Why It Matters: While Bieber's cryptocurrency portfolio included other tokens like Apecoin APE/USD, the majority of the exposure was to the second-largest cryptocurrency.

There hasn't been any outward movement of cryptocurrencies from Bieber's wallet in over two years, around the time that he bought the original Bored Ape in early 2022.

The Canadian music sensation belonged to the elite list of celebrities with a large social media following and a sizable cryptocurrency portfolio.

He currently ranks second in terms of holdings among celebrities with over one million followers, trailing former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ether was exchanging hands at $2,413.85, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image by Budiey on Flickr

