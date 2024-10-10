Cathie Wood And Michael Saylor Celebrate Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong's Wedding To Angela Meng: 'Can't Wait To Build A Life'

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, extended her congratulations to Brian Armstrong, the Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, on his recent marriage to Angela Meng.

What Happened: According to a post by Armstrong on X, the couple got married over the past weekend. Armstrong shared his excitement, stating, “I got married this past weekend to my long-term partner and best friend, Angela Meng! Can't wait to build a life together.”

Wood’s congratulatory message on X read, “So happy for you and Angela, Brian!”

Michael Saylor, founder and chairman of MicroStrategy, also joined the celebrations, offering his congratulations to the newlyweds.

Armstrong, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency sector, is known not only for his role at Coinbase but also for his vocal stance on crypto regulation and workplace political issues.

Armstrong's newlywed wife, Meng, resides in Los Angeles. She has an impressive background, having previously worked as an investment banker at Lazard in New York, a journalist covering politics and society for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and Reuters in Beijing, and a model with Elite Model Management and LA Models.

In response to critiques regarding Coinbase CEO Armstrong’s past marriage and divorce, which are rarely discussed publicly, he said, “Seeing some misinformation out there. I've never been married before. But thank you for your interest.”

Why It Matters: Armstrong’s personal life event comes amid a dynamic period for Coinbase and the broader cryptocurrency industry. Earlier this year, Armstrong emphasized the need for a bipartisan approach to cryptocurrency regulation during a discussion with Wood.

In the second quarter of 2024, Armstrong addressed the shifting political landscape, asserting that cryptocurrency is a non-partisan issue with advocates from both sides of the political spectrum. This statement came during a company earnings call, where he was questioned about potential challenges if Democrats secured another term.

Additionally, Coinbase experienced record growth driven by the excitement around Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs, leading to all-time highs in trading volume and active clients, particularly in the institutional sector, as noted by Armstrong in May. This surge in activity was attributed to the launch of several Bitcoin spot ETFs in the U.S. earlier this year.

Armstrong has also been a vocal advocate for the crypto industry, standing up against regulatory pressures from the SEC, as demonstrated in his support for Uniswap amid scrutiny. He publicly aligned with the Stand with Crypto Alliance, emphasizing the importance of crypto advocacy.

