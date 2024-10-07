Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Reverse As Stocks Come Under Pressure Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions: ETH Could Rally To $6K If This Happens, Says Popular Analyst

Leading cryptocurrencies pulled back Monday, matching the decline in stocks, as geopolitical tensions mounted.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.61%
|$62,482.57
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.81%
|$2,436.34
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-2.46%
|$0.109
What Happened: Bitcoin retreated sharply after sailing as highs as $64,400 during early trading hours. The leading cryptocurrency plummeted to the early $62,000s by evening.
Ethereum mirrored the above trajectory, spiking above $2,500 in the morning, to later fall to $2,400 after the stock market closed.
Cryptocurrency liquidations surged, exceeding $214 million in the last 24 hours. Over $140 million placed on bullish bets was wiped out.
The Open Interest in Bitcoin futures dropped 2.87%, further indicating the liquidation of long positions.
The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed remained in the "Neutral" zone, indicating a balance between market forces.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. EDT)
|First Neiro On Ethereum (NEIRO)
|+18.27%
|$0.001657
|Cat in a dogs world (MEW)
|+15.35%
|$0.007216
|Sui (SUI)
|+8.78%
|$2.04
The global cryptocurrency stood at $2.17 trillion, following a contraction of 0.61% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks retreated Monday after closing last week on a high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.51 points, or 0.94%, to end at 41,954.24. The S&P 500 slipped 0.96% to close at 5,695.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite reversed 1.18%, finishing the session at 213.95.
Traders assessed the economic and geopolitical implications of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose nearly 3% to $77 a barrel earlier in the day, spurred by concerns over Israel's attack on Iran's oil facilities. Additionally, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields shot past 4% for the first time since the last week of July.
Investors now awaited the release of FOMC minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting, due for release on Wednesday, and the Consumer Price Index data, slated for Thursday.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital stated that Bitcoin was poised to continue its upward momentum with a daily close above $64230
Widely-followed cryptocurrency researcher Ali Martinez highlighted the possibility of Ether's rally toward $6,000, given it maintains support above $2,300.
To the contrary, he pointed out the risk of diving to even $1,600 if Ether fails to maintain the key support level.
The significance could be gauged by the fact that nearly 2.77 million addresses bagged 52.65 million Ether at the aforementioned level.
Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.