Grammy-Nominated Rapper Logic Invested $6M In Bitcoin Nearly 4 Years Ago: This Is How Much His Stash Would Be Worth Today

Grammy-nominated rap star Robert Bryson Hall II, known professionally as Logic, belongs to a niche list of music celebrities with significant investments in Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency.

What happened: Way back in November 2020, the rapper, known for the chartbuster song "1-800-273-8255," disclosed on Instagram that he purchased $6 million worth of the cryptocurrency.

"My $6 million in Bitcoin last month. F*** it. YOLO. Seriously," Logic said in a video posted on his Instagram story.

The revelation followed an earlier X (then Twitter) post where he wrote, "My manager Chris Zarou has been bugging me, so I finally made a big investment in Bitcoin."

My manager @ChrisZarou has been bugging me so I finally made a big investment in #Bitcoin — Rappy Gilmore (@Logic301) November 6, 2020

When Logic made the disclosure, one BTC was valued at $17,817.09. So, an investment of $6 million would have fetched him about 336.75 units of the cryptocurrency.

Today, one BTC is worth $60,228.31, meaning that Logic's stash would be equivalent to $20.282 million, marking a significant 238% return on investment.

Note that this calculation assumes that Logic didn't sell his Bitcoin holdings. Information about the same is not publicly available as of this writing.

Why It Matters: Logic isn't the only music artist to have boarded the Bitcoin bandwagon.

Grammy Award-winning rapper 50 Cent was one of the first celebrities to accept the apex cryptocurrency as payment for his album “Animal Ambition” 10 years ago. He collected as many as 700 Bitcoins.

Eminem, another rap legend, mentioned Bitcoin in the popular track “Not Alike” from the best-selling album “Kamikaze.”

Nas, regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time, placed a bet on Bitcoin as early as 2014, predicting that the asset would grow bigger than the internet.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $60,228.31, down 2.64% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photos courtesy: Wikimedia and Unsplash