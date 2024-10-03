'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Increases 227%—Then Why Are Technical Indicators So Weak?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is seeing rising burn rates but is struggling with bearish technical indicators foreshadowing a further drop in prices.
What Happened: Shiba Inu's burn rate increased by 226.5% over the past 24 hours following the last burn transaction of 2.6 million coins around 21 hours ago, according to Shibburn data.
For the month of September, Shiba Inu burned a total of 2.4 billion SHIB, worth $42,069, in 131 transactions, increasing the monthly burn rate to 249.4%. SHIB surged by 29% in September.
Benzinga technical analysis shows a neutral Relative Strength Index of 58.3 as of Oct.2.
The simple moving average chart indicates that the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) price is beneath the 100-day SMA price, indicating weakness in the asset’s price movement. This pattern may suggest further downside potential or continued price weakness.
The 200-day SMA price is above both the 50-day and 100-day SMA prices, indicating the asset is in a long-term downtrend.
Also Read: Dogecoin Up 19%, Shiba Inu Surges 32% In September: What’s Next For The Meme Coin Leaders?
IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreased by 33.6% and daily active addresses fell by 16.8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 383 to 220 in a single day.
Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions on the network increased from 6,980 to 7,500 in a single day, continuing their steady increase from around 3,000 previous week.
Price Action: In the past 24 hours, SHIB is down 2.3% to $0.00001621. Despite a gain of around 20% over the past 30 days, SHIB has dipped 5.4% in the past week.
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.