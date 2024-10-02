Pepe Down 8% In A Single Day, But Trader Calls It 'Healthy': What Is Going On?

Pepe PEPE/USD is down 8% on the day but traders remain convinced the meme coin looks fundamentally solid and primed for more upside.
What Happened: Crypto trader Davie Satoshi shared his analysis of PEPE’s market performance, saying that a technical indicator shows bearish momentum. According to the trader, this explains the recent dip.
He sees two strong support lines that he expects to hold, constituting a healthy consolidation phase before further upside. The trader marked three key resistances on the chart:
Another crypto trader believes the meme coin is undergoing a bullish retest and sees this as a dip before further upside.
Also Read: Binance Trader Says ‘Stars Are Aligned For Q4 To Be Bullish’: His Shopping List Includes Dogwifhat, Pepe But No Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 14% and daily active addresses rising by 9%. Despite a significant price drop, Pepe's trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded the combined volume of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu but has underperformed its rivals, which are only down 3% and 0.1%, respectively.
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.