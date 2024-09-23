RAIR Technologies Joins Denarii Labs Accelerator To Refine Web3 Tokenomics

RAIR Technologies, an open-source platform for building decentralized Web3 applications, has been accepted into the Denarii Labs Accelerator, a competitive program aimed at helping early-stage Web3 companies develop and fine-tune their tokenomics.

The 12-week accelerator program, led by RedBeard Ventures and supported by advisory firms such as Futureverse, will provide RAIR Technologies with strategic mentorship and guidance as it strengthens its core technology and token models, RAIR Technologies said in a statement to Benzinga.

Denarii Labs is known for offering support in tokenomics and launch strategies for Web3 startups, focusing on aligning business models with token structures that can drive sustainable growth.

The accelerator's selection process is highly competitive, ensuring that only the most promising companies in the Web3 space are chosen.

RAIR Technologies will use this opportunity to refine the tokenomics of its RAIRprotocol, a tool designed to enable decentralized application development, asset creation, and royalty tracking.

"We couldn't be more proud to be accepted into this unique and elite program for the Web3 industry," said Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies. "Denarii Labs will allow us to drill down on our tokenomics before we significantly expand both the technology and our partner base."

RAIR's acceptance into the program comes at a crucial time, as the company prepares to raise additional funding and explore new partnerships.

With mentorship from industry leaders such as Coinbase Global Inc COIN, GSR and Omniscia, along with legal guidance from Fenwick & West, RAIR Technologies will focus on refining its business model and investor readiness.

The company previously participated in Sony's accelerator program, which resulted in a partnership with Soneium, Sony's blockchain initiative.

