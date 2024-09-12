Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Champions NEIRO Amid 1024% Spike Since Launch: 'Clear WINNER Of Dog Themed Memecoin This Upcoming Bullrun'

Glauber Contessoto, popularly known as SlumDOGE Millionaire, projected Neiro as the next major smash in the dog-themed memecoin arena amid the cryptocurrency’s upswing on the price charts.

What Happened: In an X post on Wednesday, the popular trader expressed confidence that NEIRO would unite the communities of the more established memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and spearhead the upcoming bull run.

“IMAGINE what will happen when we all get behind the same INU in harmony,” Contessoto stated.

$NEIRO will bring together the communities of $DOGE and $SHIB



IMAGINE what will happen when we all get behind the same INU in harmony @NeiroOnEthereum has proven itself



It is the clear WINNER of dog themed memecoin this upcoming bullrun.



Everyone loves $NEIRO 🚀 — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) September 11, 2024

The endorsement came on the back of the Ethereum ETH/USD-based coin’s massive advances over the past week, which propelled it to the top of the memecoin gainers list.

In comparison, DOGE and SHIB were underwhelming, with gains of 6.31% and 0.32%, respectively.

Cryptocurrency Weekly Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. EDT) Neiro (NEIRO) +160.62% $0.1612 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +6.31% $0.1027 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD +0.32% $0.0000134

See Also: ‘They’re Eating The Cats:’ How Polymarket Traders Predicted Donald Trump’s Bizarre Claim And The Pre-Debate Handshake

Why It Matters: NEIRO has made ripples in the cryptocurrency market, growing by a whopping 1024% since its launch.

The meme coin is named after the newly adopted Shiba Inu pup of the owner of Kabosu, the original inspiration behind the wave of dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

Well-known for building his fortune through investments in Dogecoin, SlumDOGE Millionaire revealed last month that he invested $100,000 into NEIRO.

Photo by Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock

Read Next: