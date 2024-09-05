Puff, Puff, Pass: This Crypto Project Wants You To Vape To Earn, Raises $6M For Specially-Designed Vapes

“There is no such thing as ‘just one cigarette’ when you quit.” How many times have you seen such public service announcements in movies, advertisements, and social timelines without batting an eyelid?

Well, would you care if there were financial incentives to reduce taking in those puffs?

In a novel approach to nicotine addiction treatment, PuffPaw, a vape-to-earn project, is leveraging blockchain technology to incentivize reduced vaping.

What Happened: The innovative startup, which has successfully raised $6 million in seed funding, sells specialty vapes that track users’ smoking habits on the blockchain, as reported by CoinDesk on Wednesday. Users are then rewarded with tokens to decrease their nicotine consumption.

PuffPaw’s business model fosters a self-sustaining community of smokers who earn tokens by using vape cartridges with lower nicotine levels. These tokens can subsequently be used to buy more vape cartridges from PuffPaw.

Users will receive bonus tokens for using lower-nicotine cartridges. Additionally, social bonuses, like sharing vapes with other PuffPaw users, will increase token payouts.

Why It Matters: The startup is one of many leveraging the yet-to-be-launched Berachain, which would adhere to the same set of standards and protocols as the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain.

PuffPaw belongs to the growing list of platforms tapping blockchain technology and token rewards to promote healthier choices. Its leader Reffo Tse, likened the project to StepN, a run-to-earn app on the Solana SOL/USD network.

