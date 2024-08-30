Bitcoin Dips Below $60,000 As Spot ETFs See $71.7M Outflow

Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs experienced notable fund outflows on Aug. 29, signaling ongoing uncertainty in the cryptocurrency markets.

What Happened: Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $71.73 million, with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC leading the withdrawals at $22.68 million.

In contrast, the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB managed to attract an inflow of $5.34 million.

The total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs currently stands at $54.36 billion, reflecting the scale and impact of these market movements, according to data from SoSo Value.

Ethereum spot ETFs also faced challenges, with a total net outflow of $1.77 million on the same day.

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETHE recorded an outflow of $5.35 million, while its smaller counterpart, the Grayscale mini ETF ETH, saw an inflow of $3.57 million.

The total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is now at $7.03 billion, data shows.

Why It Matters: This market activity comes against a backdrop of broader cryptocurrency struggles.

Bitcoin BTC/USD is currently trading at $59,570, down 0.2% for the day and 10% over the past 30 days.

Ethereum ETH/USD is faring slightly worse, down 1% at $2,520.

Meanwhile, in an interview with TIME Magazine, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele reflected on his country's Bitcoin adoption strategy.

While Bukele acknowledged that the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador has not met initial expectations, he emphasized that the move has been “net positive” for the country.

“Bitcoin hasn’t had the widespread adoption we hoped for,” Bukele admitted. “I feel that it could have worked better, and there is still time to make some improvements, but it hasn't resulted in anything negative.”

Despite these challenges, El Salvador has reaped benefits from its Bitcoin-friendly stance, with the risks highlighted by institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not materializing as feared.

