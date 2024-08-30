Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Reacts As Kraken Adds Memecoin As New Collateral — Burn Rate Fires 139103%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lead developer Shytoshi Kusama welcomed the addition of the popular memecoin as a collateral currency for backing futures positions on the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken.
What happened: Kraken Pro, the exchange’s interface for professional traders, stated Thursday that users would be able to use SHIB as collateral to place futures trades.
With this, the dog-themed cryptocurrency joined other coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD that are accepted as futures collateral.
Shiba Inu's pseudonymous lead Kusama reacted to the post with an angel emoji, reflecting their gratitude and happiness.
Why It Matters: This development coincided with a massive jump in SHIB's burn rate, a mechanism used to apply deflationary pressure on the token.
According to the official burning portal, the burn rate exploded by 139103% in the last 24 hours, with more than 96 million tokens getting kicked out of circulation.
Additionally, large transactions valued at over $100,000 pumped 64%, according to data from IntoTheBlock, while daily active addresses rose 14%.
Price Action: That said, SHIB was barely altered as of this writing, trading 0.62% lower than it was 24 hours earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
