Former US President Donald Trump Thinks Bitcoin Is 'A Scam'

Former President Donald Trump said that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) "seems like a scam," causing BTC price downfall.

What Happened: Talking to a Fox Business reporter today, Trump called Bitcoin a “scam against the dollar,” mentioning that the United States regulators should act upon it.

Former Pres. Trump: “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. I don't like it. I want the dollar to be the currency of the world.” pic.twitter.com/y3e3CgKnOe — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 7, 2021

He suggested that cryptocurrencies merit a "very, very high" degree of monitoring and regulation.

“Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. […] I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar … I want the dollar to be the currency of the world. That’s what I’ve always said,” added Trump.

Read also: US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's price fell by over 2.5% and was trading at $35,442. The cryptocurrency also lost 3.33%i over the past week, with the lowest price of $35,041 seen on Sunday.

Image: Michael Vadon via Wikipedia