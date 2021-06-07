fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.00
334.60
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.33
349.23
-0.38%
SPY
-0.34
422.94
-0.08%
TLT
-0.43
140.33
-0.31%
GLD
+ 0.69
176.47
+ 0.39%

Former US President Donald Trump Thinks Bitcoin Is 'A Scam'

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 7, 2021 4:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Former US President Donald Trump Thinks Bitcoin Is 'A Scam'

Former President Donald Trump said that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) "seems like a scam," causing BTC price downfall.

What Happened: Talking to a Fox Business reporter today, Trump called Bitcoin a “scam against the dollar,” mentioning that the United States regulators should act upon it.

He suggested that cryptocurrencies merit a "very, very high" degree of monitoring and regulation.

“Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam. […] I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar … I want the dollar to be the currency of the world. That’s what I’ve always said,” added Trump. 

Read also: US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's price fell by over 2.5% and was trading at $35,442. The cryptocurrency also lost 3.33%i over the past week, with the lowest price of $35,041 seen on Sunday.

Image: Michael Vadon via Wikipedia


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government Regulations Markets

Related Articles

Biogen And Norweigan Cruise Line Lead The SPY In A Mixed Day Of Trading

Major U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors continue to weigh better-than-expected May unemployment rate numbers from last Friday. read more

Automata Token Grows Over 10,000% After Binance Listing

Automata (CRYPTO: ATA) saw a vertiginous price increase and subsequent fall after being listed on the world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance. read more

US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

What Happened: U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis called for her Twitter followers to send her their Bitcoin success stories, issues, and concerns after her appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. read more

10 Questions For The SWFT Blockchain Team

Crypto adoption is booming, and these days, it seems that everyone is accepting cryptocurrencies. Prices have definitely reflected the surge in interest, and so, countless new wallet apps have emerged, trying to get their piece of the pie. read more