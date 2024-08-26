BTC Closing In On $64,000 After Bitcoin ETFs Gobbled Up Over $500M In Net Inflows Last Week

In a week that saw renewed investor enthusiasm for digital assets, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced substantial inflows, with Bitcoin BTC/USD-focused products leading the charge.

What Happened: This surge in investment activity comes in the wake of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which hinted at a potential interest rate cut in September.

During the week of Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $506 million, pushing their total net asset value to an impressive $58.426 billion.

BlackRock‘s IBIT ETF was a standout performer, attracting $318 million in new investments, while Fidelity‘s FBTC ETF saw an inflow of $87.79 million.

However, it wasn’t all positive news across the board, as Grayscale GBTC experienced an outflow of $86.54 million during the same period, according to data from SoSo Value.

The Ethereum ETF market painted a more complex picture.

Overall, Ethereum spot ETFs faced a net outflow of $44.54 million, bringing their total net asset value to $7.652 billion. Grayscale’s ETHE ETF bore the brunt of the outflows, losing $118 million.

In contrast, BlackRock‘s ETHA ETF and Fidelity‘s FETH ETF managed to attract inflows of $26.77 million and $22.94 million, respectively, data shows.

Why It Matters: Data from CoinShares reveals that the digital asset investment sector as a whole saw its largest inflows in five weeks, totaling $533 million.

This surge aligns closely with Powell’s comments, which appear to have bolstered investor confidence.

Bitcoin remained the primary beneficiary of this renewed interest, attracting $543 million in inflows, with a significant portion occurring on Friday following Powell’s remarks.

Geographically, the United States dominated the influx of investments, accounting for $498 million.

Hong Kong and Switzerland also saw notable increases of $16 million and $14 million, respectively.

These regional differences highlight the global nature of cryptocurrency investments and the varied regulatory landscapes across different jurisdictions.

The Ethereum ETH/USD market tells a particularly intriguing story.

Despite overall outflows, new Ethereum ETFs have accumulated $3.1 billion in inflows since their launch just a month ago.

This influx has been partially offset by $2.5 billion in outflows from the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, indicating a potential shift in investor preferences within the Ethereum ecosystem.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and mature, industry observers are looking ahead to Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

