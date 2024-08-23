Ethereum Down 22% In One Month, But Top Trader Sees 'A Hated Rally' On The Horizon

Crypto trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio hinted at an Ethereum ETH/USD rally despite the asset’s underperformance compared to Solana SOL/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The trader thinks the market conditions could be ripe for a rally, with ETH as the de-facto beta for crypto natives, especially after the announcement of Ethereum ETFs. However, the ETFs' disappointing flows resulted in arbitrageurs emerging as winners. One month into trading, Ethereum ETFs report $7.3 billion in assets under management, significantly less than the $49 billion in Bitcoin ETFs.

The trader also drew attention to the extremely negative sentiment towards Ethereum, with even the most bullish supporters criticizing the cryptocurrency. This, along with whale capitulation, indicates that Ethereum's positioning is probably at its lowest, according to Eugene.

Despite the current pessimism, Ethereum could experience a rally: "Remember – if it's obvious, you wouldn’t be getting today’s prices," Eugene writes.

He added that rising interest in Ethereum could be accelerated by falling interest in Solana, which could lead to a shift in market dynamics.

As a Solana ETF will not be available for a while, traders with SOL positions could unwind. Polymarket data shows only 6% chance of Solana ETF approval in 2024. While this alone might not trigger an Ethereum rally, Ng Ah Sio believes that sometimes all it takes is a little spark to ignite a larger fire.

