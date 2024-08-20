Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fell As Mt. Gox Transfers $784M In BTC — Why Is This Analyst 'Very Happy' About Today's Dip?

Leading cryptocurrencies dipped Tuesday as defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox moved Bitcoins worth more than $780 million.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded 9:15 p.m. EDT)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-2.40%
|$59,075.20
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-3.00%
|$2,578.99
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-0.10%
|$0.103
What Happened: Bitcoin fell from the high $60,000s to below $59,000 in early trading before a slight rebound and consolidation in the $59,000–$59,600 region.
Late evening, a wallet linked to Mt. Gox transferred about 13,265 BTC, or $784 million, to two separate addresses, with 12,000 BTC going into a new address.
The bankrupt exchange started liquidating its $9 billion worth of BTC stash in July as part of its payout obligations to creditors. As of this writing, nearly $2.7 billion in BTC was still in Mt. Gox's custody.
Ethereum also dipped below $2,600 in early hours, to later move sideways in the $2,500 region.
The pullback resulted in liquidations of nearly $79 million in bullish bets in the last 24 hours, with total liquidations going past $117 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest dropped 2.05% in the last 24 hours. A drop in OI, coinciding with a drop in price, indicated forced closure of bullish longs.
The Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index fell from 30 to 26 in the last 24 hours, flashing "Fear" as of this writing.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:15 p.m. EDT)
|BitTorrent [New] (BTT)
|+13.13%
|$0.0000008626
|Tron (TRX)
|+10.67%
|$0.1583
|Brett (Based) (BRETT)
|+10.61%
|$0.08805
The global cryptocurrency market stood at $2.09 trillion, following a contraction of 2.07% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks edged lower Tuesday, snapping an 8-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 61.56 points, or 0.15%, to end at 40,834.97. The S&P 500 fell 0.20% to close at 5,597.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.33% to end at 17,816.94.
Despite the U-turn, major indices have scripted a strong turnaround from the Aug. 5 rout, precipitated by fears of recession and the unwinding of yen carry trades. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively, over the month.
Investors will now be on the lookout for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting slated for Wednesday, followed by a speech from Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, to make informed predictions about next month's FOMC meeting.
Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Fefe Demeny said he was happy with Bitcoin's pullback and hoped it would dip further.
"I was expecting a reversal around $2.3 trillion on the total crypto market cap (65,500-ish on BTC) but if we are able to test $1.9 trillion first the probability of ATHs increases extremely," the analyst predicted.
Veteran trader Peter Brandt called charts of Bitcoin and Ethereum of continuing interest.
Regarding King Crypto, Brandt ruled out a defining trend, but stated that ETH would remain "defensive" until it closed above $3,050.
