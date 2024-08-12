Kamala Harris Embracing Cryptocurrencies Will Be Good For America, Says Vivek Ramaswamy Even If It Doesn't Align With His Vision

Cryptocurrency advocate Vivek Ramaswamy believed political compulsions would ultimately drive Vice President Kamala Harris to embrace the asset class and adopt a more "thoughtful" position.

What Happened: During an interview with CNBC Television on Monday, Ramaswamy stated that Harris' verbiage would start reflecting a supportive position.

"I do think that part of the reason why you see Donald Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin conference. It’s just a matter of competing for votes," Ramaswamy, who was in the fray for a while as the potential Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, argued.

He said that, as an American, he would support this position, rising above partisan politics. “Even if she offers a thoughtful digital assets framework or policy, even if I don’t agree with all of it, I think that’ll be a good thing for the country."

That said, he urged Harris to rise above rhetoric and take positions on issues of specific interest to the cryptocurrency community, like self-custody of assets, and views on SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

.See Also: Bitcoin Skeptic Peter Schiff Says He Is ‘Open-Minded’ But Hasn’t Seen Any Convincing Argument To Embrace King Crypto: ‘I’m Also Intelligent And Honest’

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy's remarks came after he predicted at least a 1% jump in Trump's vote share following his massive support for the cryptocurrency industry at the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

Trump promised to end efforts by the U.S. government to create a CBDC. Additionally, he advocated for setting up a national Bitcoin BTC/USD stockpile.

However, the Democratic-leaning lobby has taken steps to counterbalance Trump's campaign, launching a “Crypto for Harris” campaign.

Did You Know?