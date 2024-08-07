Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Crypto And Stocks Continue To Move Together - This Trader Want To Go Long On King Crypto Despite Predictions Of Further Drop

Leading cryptocurrencies edged lower Wednesday, as the speculative market continued to move in tandem with US stocks.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded 9:00 p.m. EDT) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.74% $55,400.85 Ethereum ETH/USD

-4.19% $2,361.55 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -4.95% $0.09502

What Happened: Bitcoin trended downward as markets opened for trading, and dropped as low as $54,480 by late evening. The leading currency exhibited signs of recovery overnight, bouncing above $55,000.

Ethereum also went progressively downward during the day, hitting a low of $2,324 before rebounding overnight.

Liquidations increased slightly in the last 24 hours, with upwards of $215 million in derivatives bets getting wiped out. Ethereum led the chart with nearly $66 million in liquidations.

Bitcoin's Open Interest marginally declined by 0.06% in the last 24 hours, indicating liquidations of longs.

After a brief reprieve, the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index returned to the "Extreme Fear" zone.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:00 p.m. EDT) Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) +22.00% $0.5177 XRP (XRP) +15.43% $0.5833 dogwifhat (WIF) +13.43% $1.59

The global cryptocurrency market stood at $1.93 trillion, shrinking 2.7% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks edged lower Wednesday as recovery from Monday's rout lost momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 234.21 points, or 0.60%, to close at 38,763.45. The S&P 500 ended 0.77% lower at 5,199.50, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.05% to close at 16,195.81.

Stock futures also dipped Wednesday overnight. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.1% as of 9:00 p.m. EDT, while the S&P 500 Futures edged 0.13% lower.

The U-turn came after stocks bounced back Tuesday, recovering from their worst session since 2022 on Monday.

Analyst Notes: Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez predicted Bitcoin's further retreat to $54,500 as it failed to hold on to the $56,800 support.

These predictions were made after observing King Crypto's rising wedge price pattern.

Another widely-followed trader, going by the pseudonym XO revealed that they'd take bullish long positions on Bitcoin provided it retests the $50,000 – $52,000 level as support.

$BTC



If a backtest lower sets up then I plan to go long.



Given 50-52k Demand level holds.



It's only Wednesday, but a weekly close like this would evoke memories of March 2023 https://t.co/ByzkJfRO54 pic.twitter.com/0l0OcZeiUP — XO (@Trader_XO) August 7, 2024

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

