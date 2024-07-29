Shiba Inu Burn Rates Shoots Up 4527% As Community Cheers Shibarium's 6M Block Feat

July 29, 2024 10:42 PM | 25 seconds read |

The passionate fanbase of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem was up in celebration as the Layer-2 chain Shibarium hit the six-million block milestone ahead of its first anniversary. 

What Happened: Lucie, the marketing specialist for the ecosystem, took to X Monday to announce the significant feat.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsburn ratememecoinShiba InuShibarium
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!