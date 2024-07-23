Pro-Bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis Stirs Crypto Community With 'Big Things Are In Store This Week' Message

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), a known cryptocurrency and Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate, piqued the interest of the broader community with a cryptic post.

What Happened: On Monday, Senator Lummis took to X to say, “Big things are in store this week. Stay tuned!” What grabbed everyone’s attention was the way in which the first letter of the sentence, ‘₿‘ was written, symbolizing Bitcoin.

₿ig things are in store this week. Stay tuned! — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) July 22, 2024

In no time, Lummis’ comment feed was flooded with maximalists who interpreted the signal as a hint about Republican nominee Donald Trump’s potential proclamation of Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset if he returns to power. Rumors of such a possibility are already floating around.

Why It Matters: The senator’s mysterious post comes days after she praised Bitcoin’s resilience amid the global IT outage that paralyzed many systems. She said, “Do you know what form of currency hasn't been affected by widespread cyber outages? Bitcoin.”

Previously, Lummis had applauded state-led Bitcoin rights laws, emphasizing the importance of states’ rights in the cryptocurrency landscape. She had lauded the passing of a law aimed at defending Bitcoin rights and banning Central Bank Digital Currencies in Louisiana.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $66,457.77, down 1.66% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

