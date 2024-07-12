'Pepe's Friend' BRETT Is 'Showing Signs Of Relief' Says Trader

Loading... Loading...

The meme coin of “Pepe's best friend on Base Blockchain,” Brett BRETT/USD, has attracted traders’ attention despite significant losses.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Michaёl van de Poppe tweeted about is significant volatility and “a ton of opportunities” in meme coins. He noted that Brett, despite a 50% correction, is showing signs of relief with strong support: "A break of $0.1350 and another leg is possible for this one."

Another crypto trader sees Brett still in the same healthy accumulation range:

Price Action: In the past 24 hours, BRETT is down 3.9%, taking its weekly loss to 7%.

Why It Matters: In the past 30 days, Brett has lost 34% of its value, most of it in the past 14 days (-28%). Launched in late February, Brett has managed to erase three zeros from its price within less than four months. Its market capitalization has multiplied several times to $1.13 billion, from just $13,644 when it started.

Within a short period, the meme coin has managed to grab the seventh spot in the top 10 meme coins. The traders' optimistic viewpoint on the meme coin is likely to impact prices in the upcoming weeks.

