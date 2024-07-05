Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle As Mt Gox Repayments Begin: Crypto Analyst Says BTC 'Could Drop To $47,000 From Here'

Loading... Loading...

The global cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, Friday, amid Mt Gox repayments, Germany transferring Bitcoin and a spike in short liquidations.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $56,499 -3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,984.6 -4.9% Solana SOL/USD $134.7 +0.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1041 +-3.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001457 -3.9%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data noted Bitcoin reflecting strength in key metrics, with 14.8% growth in large transaction volumes and a 259.7% surge in exchange netflows. Transactions greater than $100,000 also increased in a single day.

Coinglass data pointed to short liquidations at their highest level ($132 million) since May 20. In the past 24 hours, 206,505 traders were liquidated, the total crypto liquidations stood at $582.02 million.

Whale Alert data indicated that a dormant address that has 20 BTC, worth $1.1 million, just got activated after 11.1 years.

Notable Developments:

Mt. Gox Begins Repaying Creditors After Decade-Long Wait

Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Offers To Buy Bitcoin Off-Market From German Government To Minimize Price Impact, Lawmaker Slams Authorities For Selling

Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Brings Up Reagan Amid Question Mark Hanging Over Biden’s Candidacy: ‘Power Is A Strange Drug’



Amid Bitcoin Crash, Peter Schiff Forecasts Prolonged Bear Market: ‘Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You HODLers’

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Core CORE/USD $0.8809 -16.5% ORDI ORDI/USD $27.89 -14.3% Arbitrum ARB/USD $0.6221 -12.3%

Trader Notes: Fred Krueger in his latest prediction highlighted how the Bitcoin equation could tip into an epic short squeeze. He added "An unknown, but probably massive number of BTC shorts will need to be covered in the next few weeks."



Notable crypto trader Flow Horse revealed that he made money by shorting in the last two days as he had a $52,000 target.



Cryptoquant founder & CEO Ki Young Ju says the government-seized Bitcoin being sold is overestimated and suggests not letting this ruin trades.

In another tweet, Young Ju predicted that the bull cycle will continue early next year. He added, "For those trading in spot, it would be wise to DCA while keeping in mind that it could drop to $47,000 from here."

Photo: Shutterstock