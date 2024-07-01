Robinhood Expands AI Capabilities With Acquisition of Pluto Capital

Loading... Loading...

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD on Monday announced its acquisition of Pluto Capital Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered investment research platform.

What Happened: This move aims to bolster Robinhood’s capabilities in providing AI-driven investment tools and personalized strategies to its users, according to a press release.

Pluto Capital Inc. is known for its advanced data analysis and customized investment strategies.

The company’s technology leverages large language models (LLMs) to process and interpret real-time personal and global financial data, enabling quick identification of market trends and opportunities.

As part of the acquisition, Pluto’s founder and CEO, Jacob Sansbury, has joined Robinhood’s team.

Sansbury is expected to play a key role in integrating AI-powered capabilities across Robinhood’s platform and accelerating the company’s product development.

Mayank Agarwal, VP of Engineering at Robinhood, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting Pluto’s expertise in artificial intelligence and its alignment with Robinhood’s mission to democratize finance.

Sansbury stated that Robinhood provides an ideal environment to develop products that leverage state-of-the-art AI to democratize access to financial services such as wealth management and financial planning.

This acquisition represents a significant step in Robinhood’s efforts to incorporate advanced AI technologies into its platform, underscoring the growing importance of artificial intelligence in the fintech industry and its potential to reshape retail investing.

The move comes at a time when the financial technology sector is rapidly evolving, with AI playing an increasingly crucial role.

