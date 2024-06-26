Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bottom Out As US Government Wallet Sends $240M BTC To Coinbase

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Trader Notes: Notable crypto trader Seth posted stated the "Bitcoin daily candle just got rejected by the 7 EMA." He added that the daily RSI has not been this low since August 2023.
Another trader sees a sell signal for Bitcoin:
Cryptocurrency markets are down on Wednesday as major governments are liquidating Bitcoin holdings.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$60,979.32
|-1.7%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,410.19
|-0.1%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$137.84
|-0.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1241
|-2.9%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001737
|-3.3%
Notable Statistics:
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs reported a total net inflow of $31 million for the first time in a week after consistent net outflows.
- IntoTheBlock data Bitcoin large transaction volume dropping 33% and daily active addresses falling 14%. Exchanges netflows are down 182.9%.
- Coinglass shows 34,447 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $75.9 million.
- TreeNewsrshows that U.S. regulators are likely to approve Spot Ethereum ETFs for launch by July 4.
Notable Developments:
- Ethereum ETFs Poised For $15B Influx In First 18 Months, Says Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan
- German Authorities Sell $15M More In Seized Bitcoin
- Argentinian President Javier Milei Advocates For Bitcoin, Opening Doors To Digital Currency Revolution
- U.S. Offers $5M Reward For Information On Crypto Fraudster Ruja Ignatova
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/–
|Fetch.ai FET/USD
|$1.82
|+14.3%
|SingularityNET AGIX/USD
|$0.7407
|+11.5%
|Lido DAO LDO/USD
|$2.48
|+7.7%
