Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bottom Out As US Government Wallet Sends $240M BTC To Coinbase

by Khyathi Dalal, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 26, 2024 5:17 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Global crypto market capitalization is down 1.7% to $2.25 trillion as whale transactions, exchanges netflows plunge.
  • One trader noted that a sell signal has appeared on the RSI for Bitcoin, while another sees BTC testing bull market support.
Loading...
Loading...

Cryptocurrency markets are down on Wednesday as major governments are liquidating Bitcoin holdings.

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$60,979.32  -1.7%
Ethereum ETH/USD$3,410.19-0.1%
Solana SOL/USD$137.84-0.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1241 -2.9%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001737-3.3%

Notable Statistics:

  • Bitcoin Spot ETFs reported a total net inflow of $31 million for the first time in a week after consistent net outflows.
  • IntoTheBlock data Bitcoin large transaction volume dropping 33% and daily active addresses falling 14%. Exchanges netflows are down 182.9%.
  • Coinglass shows 34,447 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $75.9 million.
  • TreeNewsrshows that U.S. regulators are likely to approve Spot Ethereum ETFs for launch by July 4.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPriceGains +/
Fetch.ai FET/USD$1.82+14.3%
SingularityNET AGIX/USD$0.7407+11.5%
Lido DAO LDO/USD$2.48+7.7%

Trader Notes: Notable crypto trader Seth posted stated the "Bitcoin daily candle just got rejected by the 7 EMA." He added that the daily RSI has not been this low since August 2023.

Another trader sees a sell signal for Bitcoin:

#Bitcoin

Don't forget:

A red signal has appeared in the "Better RSI" for $BTC.

Over the past two years, this signal has ALWAYS predicted that Bitcoin is very close to bottoming out or has already reached the local bottom‼️

A bottom could form here.🎯 https://t.co/ETjvH8uFuK pic.twitter.com/8hOP90KMPM

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!