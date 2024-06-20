Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Bets Big On Bitcoin, Stablecoins: 'I'm More Bullish Than I Have Ever Been About Crypto'

Loading... Loading...

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin issuer Circle, voiced increased optimism about the current state of cryptocurrencies and expected significant advancements over the next decade.

What Happened: In a long post on X Wednesday, Allaire enthusiastically remarked, "I'm more bullish than I have ever been about crypto."

The technologist outlined how sentiment around cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin BTC/USD drastically changed in the last 10 years. Blockchain technologies, initially dismissed as fringe, illegal, and uninteresting, progressively evolved to give a layer of trust to the otherwise excessively centralized internet.

Apart from the mainstreaming of blockchain infrastructure, Allaire noted how digital tokens have become more integrated into the global economy.

"Bitcoin itself has become one of the largest and most important alternative investment assets on the planet," the entrepreneur remarked.

Allaire also made a bold prediction about stablecoins, projecting a 10% share of global economic money in the next 10 years or more. He also predicted that the national currency-pegged cryptocurrencies will become "legal electronic money" everywhere by the end of 2025.

Why It Matters: Jeremy Allaire's bullish stand comes amid a robust recovery of the market in 2024 following the bear market downturn

The global cryptocurrency market rose 46% year-to-date to $2.41 trillion at the time of publication. Market bellwether, Bitcoin BTC/USD, spearheaded the growth, with a 55% jump, fueled majorly by the listing of spot ETFs in the U.S.

The stablecoin market cap was worth $162 billion, led by Tether USDT/USD and Circle’s USD Coin USDC/USD

