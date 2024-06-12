Shiba Inu Spot ETF Petition Crosses 10K Signatures: Wishful Thinking Or Inevitable Reality?

Loading... Loading...

If Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs can gobble upwards of $15 billion in inflows, and Ethereum ETH/USD spot ETFs are set to open for trading soon, why should Shiba Inu SHIB/USD stay behind?

What Happened: In an interesting turn of events, a petition seeking a Shiba Inu ETF has received more than 10,000 signatures, the project's marketing lead Lucie announced Tuesday.

Initiated in February on Change.org, the petition makes a plea to Grayscale Investments, the largest digital asset manager, and issuer of both the Bitcoin and the upcoming Ethereum spot ETF.