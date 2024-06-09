Pepe Outperforms Crypto Market, Becomes Most-Traded Memecoin Eclipsing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — HODLers Hopeful Of Further Upside

Frog-themed memecoin Pepe PEPE/USD proved to be one of the outliers of the cryptocurrency market Sunday, notching up steady gains when the broader market hardly moved.
What Happened: The third-largest memecoin in market cap rose more than 7% in the last 24 hours, reversing the corrective action from last week.
The Ethereum ETH/USD-based cryptocurrency was also the most-traded meme token in the last 24 hours, eclipsing bigwigs like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
Since hitting an all-time high of $0.0000167 in the last week of May, the memecoin has endured significant selling pressure, tumbling 23% as of this publication.
Despite this, many market participants remained hopeful about the coin’s potential. A well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Max, slammed critics who were bearish on PEPE, asking them to focus on the coin's longer timeframe.
Why It Matters: PEPE has been one of the success stories of 2024, with a staggering 10X jump year-to-date.
The exponential growth has boosted the fortunes of the coin holders, with one particular investor becoming a millionaire in less than six months.
In the last 24 hours, the PEPE holdings of long-term investors rose 0.02%, indicating expectation of further growth in the days ahead.
Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was exchanging hands at $0.00001283, following a 7.51% spike in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
