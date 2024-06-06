Top Crypto Analyst Shuffles Altcoin Portfolio Before Ethereum ETF: Here's What He Rotated Into

Loading... Loading...

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared insights about recent adjustments to his altcoin portfolio in a new podcast episode.

What Happened: Van de Poppe remains optimistic about altcoins, focusing on higher ROI prospects, influenced by the pending approval of the Ethereum ETH/USD ETF. He detailed that around four weeks ago, he went all-in on altcoins but has since adjusted their specific holdings.

"Altcoins are going to do really well," he said, attributing recent underperformance to Bitcoin ETF impacts. He noted his high-risk appetite, quoting, "That’s how I made a lot of money and that’s how I lost a lot of money."

He adds that the reason for markets to trade sideways is due to the Ether ETF has not been entirely approved, with only the 19B-4 filings greenlit but not the S-1 filings. He predicted, "Once that kicks in, the interest starts to come into the markets and into the ETF."

Altcoin Rotation Strategy

He emphasized targeting altcoins with higher potential returns, specifically those affected by Binance’s recent focus on low floating high FDV coins. Coins like Celestia TIA/USD saw significant runs after listing on Binance, illustrating the exchange's market-moving power.

Focusing on market movers like Binance and BlackRock is crucial as BTC price surge was led by BlackRock’s ETF involvement. He stressed the importance of shifting from older altcoins like Atom ATOM/USD and Curve CRV/USD which have underperformed, to newer projects with better upside potential. Some examples include:

Renzo RENZO/USD : This one dropped around 70% since and is showing an opportunity.

: This one dropped around 70% since and is showing an opportunity. Portal PORTAL/USD : A gaming coin with a relatively higher floating supply. It has seen a drop of 70 to 80% and starts to grind up.

: A gaming coin with a relatively higher floating supply. It has seen a drop of 70 to 80% and starts to grind up. Wormhole (CRYPTO: W): Added to the portfolio due to expected higher returns based on recent performance.

Why It Matters: Van de Poppe further highlighted the recent $900 million inflow into the Bitcoin ETF, the highest in two months, as a sign of growing interest in ETFs, which he believes will soon extend to Ethereum.

The trader's insights reflect a strategic shift towards altcoins poised for near-term growth, leveraging market catalysts like the Ethereum ETF.

What’s Next: The influence of Ethereum as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

