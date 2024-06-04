Floki Becomes Hottest Memecoin With 17% Gains — Pips Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In Trading Volumes

Loading... Loading...

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Floki FLOKI/USD exhibited another stellar performance Tuesday, emerging as the hottest memecoin in the market.

What Happened: The coin named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog, was the fourth-best performing cryptocurrency, and the biggest memecoin gainer in the last 24 hours.

With double-digit gains of 13%, the coin was within touching distance of hitting its all-time high of $0.0003118 set during the peak bull market of 2021. Its market cap broke past $3 billion in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, FLOKI's trading volume stood at $801 million, higher than blue-chip meme tokens such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

Why It Matters: FLOKI's surge reflected growing demand for the newer breed of canine coins, a sector traditionally dominated by DOGE and SHIB.

In fact, it became the biggest memecoin on the BNB Chain BNB/USD, with more than 417,400 holders.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was exchanging hands at $0.0003189, surging 17% in the last 24 hours, and more than 67% over the month, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

