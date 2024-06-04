Coinbase Shares Are Surging: What's Going On?

Loading... Loading...

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN shares are moving higher Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with upward movement in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has climbed approximately 2% in the past 24 hours and is currently hovering around $70,500. Bitcoin is now up more than 4.25% over the past week, according to Benzinga Pro.

The positive momentum across crypto markets may be spurring some of the buying in crypto-related stocks, including Coinbase, which was up about 6% at last check. Coinbase operates the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States and tends to benefit from volatility in crypto prices.

Some of bitcoin’s surge may be due to continued inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs. On Monday, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $105 million, marking 15 consecutive days of positive inflows and bringing the total net inflow for the period to over $2.28 billion.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were up 6.11% at $245.51 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

