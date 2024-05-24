Kabosu, Famous Shiba Inu Who Inspired Dogecoin, Floki And Other Dog Cryptos, Dies At 18

Loading... Loading...

Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu pup who inspired the creation of Dogecoin, passed away at the age of 18.

What Happened: As per an update from the X account dedicated to the legendary canine, Kabosu breathed its last early morning Japanese time. The owner said the funeral will be held on May 26 at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City.

Kabosu, who was rescued from a shelter, inspired millions around the globe and its legacy will live on forever.

Throughout its life, Kabosu made many friends, including celebrities and renowned investors. In particular, Tesla CEO Elon Musk frequently mentioned Kabosu, often acting as a mascot for Dogecoin.

Musk ultimately ignited a wave of similar dog-themed cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogelon Mars ELON/USD and the Floki FLOKI/USD inspired by Musk’s pet Shiba Inu “Floki”.

The news plunged the otherwise chirpy cryptocurrency industry into sadness, with several of the well-known faces in the industry expressing their condolences.

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin wrote on X, "Rest in peace Kabochan."

DogeDesigner, a UX/UI designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD noted in a heartfelt post, "You inspired millions to Do Only Good Everyday."

Why It Matters: Kabosu enjoys a cult status among the meme fraternity, with its viral picture shared widely in different forms across different social platforms every day.

In November 2008, Japanese kindergarten teacher Atsuko Sato decided to take a chance on a Shiba Inu pup languishing in an animal shelter. "She was a pedigreed dog from a puppy mill and when the puppy mill closed down, she was abandoned along with 19 other Shiba dogs," Sato said.

When Sato took some pictures of Kabosu for a random photoshoot, she never expected those to go viral. Little did she know that the photos would turn into a global sensation — the ‘Doge’ meme.

The photos of Kabosu spread quickly on Reddit and were seen by millions of people on social media. The meme’s simple yet comical spirit soon caught on, even earning the highest rating by ‘We Rate Dogs’, a highly popular Twitter account with nine million followers.

Loading... Loading...

Kabosu’s charm, coupled with her slightly raised eyebrows and crossed paws, made her the star of one of the most iconic reaction images ever. Though Kabosu turned 18 last year, many still remember the delightful photos that Sato took of her 8-year-old pet nearly a decade ago.

Kabosu will be dearly missed by the cryptocurrency community and all those who have been touched by her joyful presence. She will continue to live on in the hearts of those who have come to know her. Her memory will always remain in the form of Dogecoin.

The dog also got a bronze statue erected on its 18th anniversary in Sakura City, Japan.

Rest in peace, Kabosu. The world thanks you for your inspiration.

Read Next: Winnie The Pooh-Themed Coin Soars 46% As Memecoins Continue To Soar Despite Bearishness Seen In Bigger Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Image Via Shutterstock