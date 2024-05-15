Dogecoin Open Interest Hits Monthly Highs As Memecoin Gains In Market Rally, Analyst Forecasts 74-100% Jump

Loading... Loading...

Dogecoin DOGE/USD racked up impressive gains this week, prompting cryptocurrency analysts to raise their bullish expectations for the memecoin.

What Happened: A widely followed technical analyst, operating under the pseudonym World Of Charts, drew attention to DOGE's falling wedge pattern, which is typically construed by experts as bullish.

The analyst remarked, "On verge of another breakout expecting move towards 0.27-0.30$ in case of successful breakout." Notably, such a move would mean a 74-100% jump from the current prices.

Another prominent analyst, Kevin, gave more conservative estimates, flagging $0.18 and $0.22 as the next key levels for the coin.

"We need to hold this area on any potential back test and then .18 cents and the inverse head n shoulders target of .22 cents if right in reach," Kevin emphasized.

Why It Matters: DOGE has been energized by the "Roaring Kitty" phenomenon and the overall improvement in the market spurred by healthy macroeconomic data.

Since the start of the week, the king of meme coins has increased by 16%, with positive changes in several of its major parameters.

DOGE's Open Interest spiked 10.76% to $876 million in the last 24 hours, the highest in a month, according to Coinglass data. Additionally, its positive funding rate increased, signaling that most of the new positions created were gunning for DOGE's price pump.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1556, following a 6.38% rise in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

