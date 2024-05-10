Bitcoin Tops $63,000; Akash Network Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices rising past the key $63,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,000 mark this morning.

Akash Network AKT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.33 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.1%. BTC was trading higher by 3.2% at $63,074 while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $3,031 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Akash Network AKT/USD

Price: $5.91

$5.91 24-hour gain: 22%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price : $0.3118

: $0.3118 24-hour gain: 17.3%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price : $6.96

: $6.96 24-hour gain: 16.8%

Arweave AR/USD

Price : $44.52

: $44.52 24-hour gain: 14.4%

Immutable IMX/USD

Price : $2.30

: $2.30 24-hour gain: 13%

BOOK OF MEME BOME/USD

Price : $0.01151

: $0.01151 24-hour gain: 11.5%

Losers

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price : $5.92

: $5.92 24-hour drop: 0.7%

TRON TRX/USD

Price : $0.1249

: $0.1249 24-hour drop: 0.3%

Lido DAO (CRYPTO: W)

Price : $1.88

: $1.88 24-hour drop: 0.1%

BNB BNB/USD

Price : $594.76

: $594.76 24-hour drop: 0.1%

