Bitcoin Tops $63,000; Akash Network Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices rising past the key $63,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,000 mark this morning.
Akash Network AKT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.33 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 3.1%. BTC was trading higher by 3.2% at $63,074 while ETH rose by around 1.7% to $3,031 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Akash Network AKT/USD
- Price: $5.91
- 24-hour gain: 22%
The Graph GRT/USD
- Price: $0.3118
- 24-hour gain: 17.3%
Toncoin TON/USD
- Price: $6.96
- 24-hour gain: 16.8%
Arweave AR/USD
- Price: $44.52
- 24-hour gain: 14.4%
Immutable IMX/USD
- Price: $2.30
- 24-hour gain: 13%
BOOK OF MEME BOME/USD
- Price: $0.01151
- 24-hour gain: 11.5%
Losers
UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
- Price: $5.92
- 24-hour drop: 0.7%
TRON TRX/USD
- Price: $0.1249
- 24-hour drop: 0.3%
Lido DAO (CRYPTO: W)
- Price: $1.88
- 24-hour drop: 0.1%
BNB BNB/USD
- Price: $594.76
- 24-hour drop: 0.1%
