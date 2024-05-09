Trump-Inspired MAGA Coin Leaves Parody Biden Memecoin In The Dust With 23% Weekly Gain As Ex-President Warms Up More To Crypto

A cryptocurrency themed around former U.S. President Donald Trump surged this week as the firebrand leader stepped up his endorsement of digital currencies. A rival coin, however, saw its fortunes tank.
What Happened: MAGA Coin TRUMP/USD saw a 5% increase in the last 24 hours and a 23% rise since the beginning of the week, as per data from Coinmarketcap.
This uptick coincided with Trump’s amplified crypto-friendly rhetoric, particularly notable at a recent NFT event where he emphatically endorsed cryptocurrencies, even proclaiming, “If you’re in favor of crypto, you better vote for Trump.”
Santiment data confirms a surge in Trump’s mentions across major crypto-centric social platforms, reflecting his growing advocacy for digital assets.
Conversely, mentions of President Joe Biden escalated amidst concerns over potential stringent crypto regulations. This negative sentiment impacted Jeo Boden BODEN/USD, a cryptocurrency parodying the incumbent president, which experienced an 18.88% drop in the last 24 hours and a 28% decrease over the week.
Why It Matters: MAGA Coin, inspired by the “Make America Great Again” movement, has skyrocketed 25x year-to-date, signaling the potential rise of a new category of political finance cryptocurrencies, colloquially termed “Politi-Fi.”
This trend underscores Trump’s strategic alignment with the growing crypto demographic in the U.S., as highlighted in a Visual Capitalist report revealing approximately 53 million Americans as crypto owners in 2023, the highest in absolute numbers and the third-highest by population share.
Since its launch on Aug. 11, 2023, MAGA has surged by an astonishing 35,211%, while BODEN, launched on March 10, 2024, has seen a 768% increase.
