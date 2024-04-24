Ethereum Surpasses $3,200; Hedera Emerges As Top Gainer

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $66,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.

Hedera HBAR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Akash Network AKT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.46 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1%. BTC was trading higher by 0.4% at $66,392 while ETH rose by around 2.9% to $3,266 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price: $0.1285

24-hour gain: 46.3%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00002767

24-hour gain: 36.5%

dogwifhat WIF/USD

Price: $3.42

24-hour gain: 20%

Algorand ALGO/USD

Price: $0.2287

24-hour gain: 19%

Pepe PEPE/USD

Price: $0.000007906

24-hour gain: 15.2%

Losers

Akash Network AKT/USD

Price: $5.09

24-hour drop: 19.6%

Gnosis GNO/USD

Price: $367.48

24-hour drop: 7%

Neo NEO/USD

Price: $18.51

24-hour drop: 5.6%

Cardano ADA/USD

Price: $0.4954

24-hour drop: 4.3%

Stacks STX/USD

Price: $2.87

24-hour drop: 4.1%

