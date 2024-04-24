Ethereum Surpasses $3,200; Hedera Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $66,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $3,200 mark this morning.
Hedera HBAR/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Akash Network AKT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.46 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1%. BTC was trading higher by 0.4% at $66,392 while ETH rose by around 2.9% to $3,266 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Hedera HBAR/USD
Price: $0.1285
24-hour gain: 46.3%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00002767
24-hour gain: 36.5%
dogwifhat WIF/USD
Price: $3.42
24-hour gain: 20%
Algorand ALGO/USD
Price: $0.2287
24-hour gain: 19%
Pepe PEPE/USD
Price: $0.000007906
24-hour gain: 15.2%
Losers
Akash Network AKT/USD
Price: $5.09
24-hour drop: 19.6%
Gnosis GNO/USD
Price: $367.48
24-hour drop: 7%
Neo NEO/USD
Price: $18.51
24-hour drop: 5.6%
Cardano ADA/USD
Price: $0.4954
24-hour drop: 4.3%
Stacks STX/USD
Price: $2.87
24-hour drop: 4.1%
