Current Actions of Bitcoin Holders Mirror December 2020, Suggesting Possible Growth Phase: Bitfinex Analysts

A significant decrease in the inactive supply of Bitcoin BTC/USD that has not moved in over a year is indicative of long-term holders either continuing to trim their holdings or moving their assets off exchange, according to this week's Bitfinex Alpha report. "Fundamental to bitcoin price dynamics is this week's halving, which as it approaches, has seen a notable surge in bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges, and a decrease in the inactive supply of bitcoin that has not moved in over a year, to an 18-month low" Bitfinex analysts said.

