Ethereum Liquid Restaking Protocol Puffer Finance Reaches $200 Million Valuation in New Token Funding Round

Puffer Finance, an Ethereum ETH/USD liquid restaking protocol built on EigenLayer, has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Brevan Howard Digital and Electric Capital. Other investors in the round included Coinbase Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Mechanism Capital, Lightspeed Faction, Consensys, Animoca, GSR and Lemniscap, Puffer Finance said Monday. Angel investors, including Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Wormhole co-founder Anthony Ramirez, AltLayer co-founder Yaoqi Jia and Pendle Finance core contributor Anton Buenavista, also joined the round.

