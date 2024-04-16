Bored Apes' Floor Price Hits Lowest Point Since 2021, Down More Than 90% From All-Time High

Loading... Loading...

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs may have hit more than a rough patch as the floor price for the once-celebrated collection hit its lowest point since August 2021. As of Monday, the floor price on Bored Ape NFTs sank to 10.9 ether (about $34,000), according to NFT Price Floor data. The NFTs' floor price has not been that low since early August 2021, when it hit 9.5 ether, also according to the NFT data site.

Read the full story at The Block.