Former FTX Exec Ryan Salame's Sentencing Set for May 28

Former FTX executive Ryan Salame will be sentenced on May 28 in a New York courtroom after pleading guilty to criminal charges. Salame's sentencing will begin at 11 a.m. in front of Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to an update on the court docket on Tuesday.
