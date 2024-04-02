Hedge Fund Manager Mark Yusko Predicts $150,000 Bitcoin By End of Year, Spurred By Halving

Loading... Loading...

Hedge fund manager Mark Yusko believes Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockbuster year is merely getting started. In an interview on CNBC, the Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO was typically bullish on the price of the coin, which he called "the dominant token" and "a better form of gold." "Post-halving, you get a lot of interest in the asset, a lot of people FOMO in, and we normally go to about two-times fair value in the cycle" Yusko said. Yusko pegged the fair value in this cycle around $75,000, boosted by the halving but weighed down from a potential value of $100,000 by transaction fees from Ordinals and inscriptions. "This time I think probably two-times [$75,000] because there's less leverage, so that gets us to $150,000."

