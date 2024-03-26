'Shiba Inu Killer' Dogwifhat Made Trader Over $1M In 3 Weeks

Loading... Loading...

Dogwifhat's WIF/USD 15% single-day surge and 700% monthly gains have netted one trader a profit of over $1 million.

What Happened: MrBanks, an anonymous crypto and betting professional, recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he made $1.3 million from trading on spot and futures markets, focusing primarily on two meme coins — Dogwifhat and Memecoin.

The majority of his profit, totaling $1.03 million, came from WIF in just three weeks.

“Now I can focus on landing $2m for the street on Stake,” he stated.

In another tweet, he reminded his followers, “Don’t forget who gave you WIF at $1 and kept telling you to buy the $2 dip when we get to $5.”

Why It Matters: According to CoinGecko data, Dogwifhat currently holds the fourth spot on the meme coin leaderboard with a valuation of $3.2 billion, quickly catching up to Pepe’s valuation of $3.5 billion.

Among the top five meme coins, Dogwifhat boasts the highest monthly gains at 895%, fueled by various developments surrounding the token. Notably, it raised $650,000 by displaying the meme coin image on the Las Vegas sphere, and a Dogwifhat Meme NFT was auctioned off for $4.3 million.

With the token currently trading at $3, the next question is whether it will reach $5 in March or April.

