Bitcoin, Altcoins Ready For Massive Gains, According To Analyst

A popular analyst released a bullish forecast for Bitcoin and altcoin prices, predicting significant growth by the end of 2025.

Youtube channel Coin Bureau host Guy Turner expected Bitcoin BTC/USD and altcoins to surpass their current all-time highs, with Bitcoin potentially reaching close to $100,000.

"The fact of the matter is that BTC and altcoins will likely end the year much higher than their recent prices," said Turner. "This means new all-time highs for BTC that could be closer to $100,000 and all-time highs for most altcoins, not just meme coins."

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $64,800 levels, down about 3% over the past 24 hours.

Turner attributes his optimistic outlook to several factors.

First, he anticipated a period of greater political and geopolitical stability in the U.S. potentially extending to a wider global sphere.

Second, he believed that by 2025, most central banks will likely be reducing interest rates while simultaneously being authorized to hold cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

In a departure from past market cycles, Turner suggested volatility will be a defining characteristic of this crypto cycle.

"From our perspective, it seems more likely than not that the crypto market will surprise to the upside regardless of inflation adjustments," explained Turner.

He attributed this to the unprecedented ease with which institutional capital can now enter the cryptocurrency market.

"That's because this crypto market cycle is the first one where institutional capital can easily flow into the market," he said. "It will likely be the biggest one we've seen so far."

Turner warned investors to be prepared for an eventual downturn, emphasizing, "Just remember that a downturn will come eventually. And when it does, the outflows will be just as large."

