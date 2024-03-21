India's Crypto Market In Limbo: Another Exchange Departs As Regulations Remain Unclear

Loading... Loading...

OKX is withdrawing from the Indian market.

What Happened: On March 21, OKX issued a directive to its Indian clientele, advising them to liquidate their holdings and shut down their accounts by April 30.

The company attributed the exit to the challenging regulatory landscape in India.

The news comes nearly three months after a compliance ultimatum from India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to nine international cryptocurrency exchanges. The FIU's initial notice prompted a request to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to restrict access to the websites of the implicated exchanges within a fortnight.

Following the subsequent blockade of its website and app in January, OKX instituted a revamped registration protocol that included stringent Know Your Customer (KYC) measures.

Despite these efforts, the exchange's recent communication with its users indicates a definitive cessation of its operations within the country.

Also Read: Can Crypto Escape Wall Street's Ghost? How The 'Overnight Effect' In Traditional Markets Affects Bitcoin And Ethereum

The absence of explicit regulatory guidelines, coupled with the government's stringent stance, complicates the operational landscape for these entities.

Despite nearly four years of deliberation over a potential regulatory framework, the Indian government's reluctance to formally recognize or regulate the nascent crypto sector remains apparent.

The imposition of a hefty 30% tax on crypto earnings, without the possibility of compensating for losses, and a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) on every crypto transaction, has compelled many established exchanges to relocate their operations.

Recently, India's Finance Minister underscored the government's position by stating the impracticality of equating cryptocurrencies with traditional fiat currencies, further highlighting the absence of a definitive regulatory framework for the crypto industry in India.

Read Next: Ethereum Foundation Faces Confidential Probe Amid Looming ETF Deadline

Image: Pixabay